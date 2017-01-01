BB10 Monalisa’s LESBIAN tv show video is going VIRAL on social media!

Bigg Boss 10 challenger Monalisa, a.k.a Antara Biswas is a significant well known name in Bhojpuri silver screen furthermore has numerous effective movies shockingly.

We ran over this old video from a Bengali motion picture including her with another on-screen character.

Check Out this Hot and steamy video of Bhojpuri star Mona Lisa!

#Monalisa #Biggboss10 #lesbain #Scene

A video posted by Follow For Follow (@bollywoodmovieskisses) on

This week, Bani J, Gaurav Chopra and Monalisa were assigned for expulsion from the Bigg Boss house. In any case, Salman Khan and the producers of the show have chosen to astound the housemates by not expelling anyone this New Year. Yahoo!

Loading...

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>