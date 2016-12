Saif Ali Khan and Bebo hosted a Christmas party for some of their friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in red dress. Kareena just gave a birth to boy Taimur Ali Khan

Bebo’s BFF Amrita Arora posted a super sexy selfie from the party and just look at Kareena! <3

Check out her photos:-

Theeeee girl gangggggg🍷😘❤️Merry xmas 🎁🙏🏼🍷😘❤️N we are backkk👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Yeahhhh baby😘❤️🙏🏼 A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:27pm PST