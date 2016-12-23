Did you see Hina Khan in this cut out black gown?

Our very own Akshara of ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’, Hina Khan has come way too far from her sanskaari bahu avatar. Post quitting the show, Hina has started showing off her stylish side to the fans.

Recently she uploaded a picture on twitter where she poses for the camera in a black high slit and cutout gown. She wore this dress when she was to host an event. She looks every bit gorgeous in this sexy dress. Have a look at the pictures:

All set to host the evening for ACC cements delhi😇Thank you @akarabyshruthi (instagram) Fb – AKARA (@akarabyshruthi) for this classy gown💃 pic.twitter.com/bHZdADqPPl — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) December 21, 2016