What? This evicted contestant is coming back to Bigg Boss House!

Yes, you read it right. Bigg Boss 10 is turning out to be one of the worst seasons of show. Thanks to contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Swamiji. Contestants like them have really disappointed the audiences.
Salman Khan himself is now taking steps to improve the quality of the show by bringing back an evicted contestant. And this contestant is none other than Lokesh Kumari. Lokesh Kumari got evicted earlier but now Salman has decided to get her back to the Bigg Boss house. A source said, “He wants entertainment but one that makes the audience laugh and is very upset with the makers of BB 10 for having people like Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om spoiling the entire vibe of the show.”
Well, we are really thankful, Salman!
What nonsense is this people are trying their best to #bringbackgaurav and bigboss is taking back lokesh whom is forgotten by audience this is not done yar.. if u guys dont care about audiences den y u all telecast bigboss on tv.. we want gaurav back not anyone else
Well yes. Good Salman sir. You are hosting a show and you take the responsibility for that show. The dirty kind of entertainment being shown this season is the worst of all. And I think Om swami should also be thrown out of house.