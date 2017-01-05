What? This evicted contestant is coming back to Bigg Boss House!

Yes, you read it right. Bigg Boss 10 is turning out to be one of the worst seasons of show. Thanks to contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Swamiji. Contestants like them have really disappointed the audiences.

Salman Khan himself is now taking steps to improve the quality of the show by bringing back an evicted contestant. And this contestant is none other than Lokesh Kumari. Lokesh Kumari got evicted earlier but now Salman has decided to get her back to the Bigg Boss house. A source said, “He wants entertainment but one that makes the audience laugh and is very upset with the makers of BB 10 for having people like Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om spoiling the entire vibe of the show.”

Well, we are really thankful, Salman!