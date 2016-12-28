Here is the latest story update from Ye Hain Mohabbatein!

Star Plus’ superhit daily soap is going through an intriguing and intense drama these days as Ruhi is being blackmailed for an MMS. Her parents, Raman and Ishita are doing everything possible to support their daughter in this hurting time. Moreover, the enemies Ishita and Shagun have come together to beat this painful time. However, in no more time it will be revealed that Suhail is the culprit who aims to malign Bhalla family’s image.

You must be wondering why? Well, he is none other than Nidhi’s brother, the old enemy of Bhallas. Well he is here to take revenge for his sister, who was sent to jail by Bhallas. He is here to ruin their entire family’s reputation and Ruhi was his first target. Shocked? Let’s see how Ruhi (who fell deeply in love with Suhail) deals with this heartbreak and how the entire family comes over this Suhail storm.