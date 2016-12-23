Here’s Why Salman Khan Hates Aamir Khan !

One of Indian cinema’s most iconic Aamir Khan and Salman Khan respectively truly have their ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. And interestingly, Salman, who loves Aamir personally, hates him professionally

Dabangg star Salman Khan has heaped praise on Aamir Khan’s latest release, Dangal, a biographical wrestling drama which hit the screens worldwide on Friday, calling it a much better film than his own release, Sultan.

Salman Khan tweeted: “My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally !”

Aamir responded to his tweet by saying: Sallu, in your “hate” I feel only love. “I love you like I hate you”

Earlier this year, Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Sultan was released with Salman playing a wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career wreaks havoc on his personal life.

The two Bollywood heavyweights, who have been friends for over two decades now, coincidentally essayed the role of a wrestler in ‘Sultan’ and ‘Dangal’.