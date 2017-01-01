Mouni Roy celebrating New year eve with rumoured beau Mohit Raina!

Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina are one of the hottest couples on television right now, but the are also notoriously private about her relationship. While a couple plan to have a very and serene New Year, others are as of now off to their most loved fascinating areas to ring in 2017.

Capture12233

One of them is the ravishing Mouni Roy. The performing artist, who is set for a lovely area, is painting the town of a period with her closest companions! What’s more, her rundown of companions additionally incorporates her reputed lover Mohit Raina.

We went over a video clasp of Mouni making the most of her trek, and there you go! One can unmistakably observe Mohit situated and conversing with somebody.

Capture1333e

Mohit and Mouni who clearly experienced passionate feelings for on the arrangements of Devon Ke Dev, Mahadev, are tight-lipped about their relationship status.

 

 

