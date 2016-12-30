Pooja Hegde rejects a movie opposite Sooraj Pacholi for this shocking reason

Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Mohenjo Daro’ has just rejected a movie opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

According to reports, Pooja rejected the role because she felt that Sooraj is not a very big star to work with. Now, this came as a big shock for everyone. Though Pooja is a big Tollywood star, her Bollywood debut ‘Mohenjo Daro’ didn’t do very well at the box office. We still don’t know how to react to this piece of news.

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Pooja will go back to Tollywood for Harish Shankar’s DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham.