Reaction of Geeta, Babita and Mahavir Phogat on Dangal will melt your heart!

The Dangal girls are undeniably the most talked about girls at present. Well, all hail to their heart-wrenching hard work and their dad’s dedication to make them wrestling stars which brought accolades to the nation. But unfortunately, this sister duo wouldn’t have been as famous as they are now unless a film like Dangal starring some A-class actor like Aamir Khan had been made on their life. Because, ye mera India!

Howsoever, we are more than happy that these girls have got the fame which they absolutely deserved. The Phogat trio recently interacted with media at the logo launch event of Uttar Pradesh Franchisee of Pro Wrestling League, which will be now called ‘UP Dangal’ and shared their reactions after watching the movie.

Geeta Phogat recalling her real life memories said, “We got to relive our childhood while watching the movie. It was the hardest times of our life. Lagta Hai Humse Humara Bachpan Chhin gaya (It seems our childhood was stolen from us). I wanted to run away from all this, not once but so many times. But we are seeing the results now. We have won medals and achieved a lot and are happy now”. When asked if the story was altered a bit to add drama to the script, the Phogat sisters completely denied and further said that each and every thing shown in the film is completely true. But their father was even more strict to them than Aamir Khan in Dangal. ” I was glued to the screen for each and every scene here. All the characters — my dad, mother, us — it felt like we were watching our own life unfold in front of us. It was emotional”, said Geeta.

” It was very emotional, of course. I mean, how can it not be? I was watching myself in a movie. Imagine you are sitting and watching a movie about your life, won’t you be emotional? It was a great feeling at the end of the movie.”, said the Haanikarak Baapu, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Both the sisters accepted that they both cried and had tears in their eyes when national anthem played in the last scene. To this Geeta said, ” And when the national anthem plays during the medal ceremony, I had tears. I started crying. I remembered that my good days started from that moment.”

What makes Phogat sisters a bit sad is that whatever they did in wrestling didn’t bring them as much fame which a Bollywood flick brought to them. “I know people knew us by names but no one outside the wrestling community would know us by our faces. But now that has changed. And when the national anthem plays during the medal ceremony, I had tears. I started crying. I remembered that my good days started from that moment.”, said the other sister, Babita.

On a very light note, both sisters agreed, “Baapu Haanikaarak gaana bahot sahi banaya hai” (The song Baapu Haanikarak is absolutely apt.)