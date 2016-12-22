Rishi Kapoor, Malaika, Lolo, Sharmila Tagore rush to meet Bebo and her baby!

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally gave birth to a baby boy in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Earlier it was being speculated she will deliver her baby in London, but setting aside all such rumours she brought her baby to this world in Mumbai’ Breach Candy Hospital.

Bebo’s immediate family and family were captured visiting the hospital by paparazzi. Saif Ali Khan was seen rushing to the hospital with Ibrahim, his son with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Neetu Singh along with Rishi Kapoor were also spotted on their way to the hospital. Others who were also snapped were Malaika Arora, Randhir Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Karisma Kapoor along with her kids and Ramesh Taurani.

Both mother bebo and the chhota nawaab aka Taimur Ali Khan are healthy and doing well.