Rohan agrees to pay this amount for leave Bigg Boss House

During the last captaincy task, Rohan Mehra slapped Om Swami and in return, he has been nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss.
Rohan found this decision unfair and he locked himself in the loo. He said he will not come out till Bigg Boss changes his decision or sends him out of the house. Contestant Lopa tried to convince him but all efforts failed. Later, Bigg Boss asked Rohan to change his decision or he will be levied penalty for breaching the contract. The penalty amount is rupees 2 crore. Rohan agreed to pay this amount and said he just wants to leave the Bigg Boss house.
Do you support Rohan Mehra’s decision? Let us know in the comments below:
Rohan did not slap swami om, he only pushed him. I think self respect is better and also to pay that amount of money is better than to stay in big boss house because I don’t support the decision of big boss to nominate Rohan for the entire season, it is just not fair! Swami om’s behavior in the house is worst than any other contestant but the decision of big boss is never very strict and there is no punishment for swami om. If you count all the worst things that swami om did the entire season on big boss house, you won’t be able to count! cos there are countless things.. But big boss is never taking any action.. also when priyanka jaga said bad things to manu about his mother, all the contestants where supporting manu and priyanka was thrown out of big boss house because of her worst behavior in the house. But when Swami om said bad things to bani about her mother, Big boss did not punish swami om! And also Manu told bani that she is fake & likes to create drama for footage & that she wasn’t really hurt when swami om passed sensitive comment about bani’s mother. When she cried and complained that swami om is being rude and saying that “tumhari maa marjayegi” it was very rude thing to say but manu, swami om and priyanka jaga should learn how to respect people. They are rude but no action taken against swami om and manu! This is not fair.
Stay in the house Rohan and eliminate Baba
This is unfair to nominate Rohan for entire season….it was Swami Om’s fault so that the incident was happen
Yes I agree vit him.. BCOZs it’s unfair .. Thn da punishment shud go to manveer nd mannu also .. Even Rahul Dev nd bani also… They also pushed swami … Lol
No rhon ply very well bt om swami is totly mad…… Big Bos ne swami ko q Kuch nh kha Uski galtiyo Pr…. Yyyy
Yes rohan is right y bigboss didnt take any action against om smami when he tried to pull rohan out of igloo task n then when it was clearly writtern in captaicy tast no intervention is allowed from 3rd person om swami should have disqualified manver bcaz of omswami helping him if this qas the case then i think so result would hv been different it would hv manver pushed or dragged swami instead of rohan or would hv restarted task again
i support rohan