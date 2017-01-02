Rohan agrees to pay this amount for leave Bigg Boss House

During the last captaincy task, Rohan Mehra slapped Om Swami and in return, he has been nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss.

Rohan found this decision unfair and he locked himself in the loo. He said he will not come out till Bigg Boss changes his decision or sends him out of the house. Contestant Lopa tried to convince him but all efforts failed. Later, Bigg Boss asked Rohan to change his decision or he will be levied penalty for breaching the contract. The penalty amount is rupees 2 crore. Rohan agreed to pay this amount and said he just wants to leave the Bigg Boss house.

