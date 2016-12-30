See Pic: Kapil’s transformation will leave you awestruck

Kapil Sharma shines out everywhere he goes. He is currently working hard on his body for his upcoming movie ‘Firang’. These days he is sharing a lot of pictures on his Instagram handle while working out and this latest picture has made us fall in love with his dedication.

This is not funny dude. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/WL5QFslPUd

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 29, 2016

Our favourite comedian, Kapil Sharma is spreading some major fitness goals. Kapil’s buddy, Sunil Grover just shared a picture of Kapil working out at the gym. Kapil has taken body building very seriously and we can see his level of dedication with those biceps and triceps.

Have a look at Kapil’s all new avatar:

