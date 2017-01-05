See Pics; Bipasha Karan celebrating their monkey love in Australia!

Bipasha never fails to update her Instagram followers and ensures to give them a sneak peek of what’s going in her life.

Since they did “Alone” together, they were rumoured for dating each other and finally their wedding happened. Both Karan and Bipasha adore each other and post cute pictures together especially when they are holidaying.

They are currently in Australia enjoying their life to the fullest proving how madly are they in love with each other.

Bipasha today shared on her Instagram account which she captioned “High on Water Gold Coast now #aussiemonkeys.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO4AnNvBJ4A/?taken-by=bipashabasu