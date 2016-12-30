See what Virat Kohli tweeted about his engagement with Anushka!

Oops! Sad news for Virushka. Among the tumultuous rumours of Virat and Anushka’s engagement, Virat Kohli has come up to clarify the murmurs. In a series of two tweets, he has cleared up, rather ended all these rumours.

Loading...

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>