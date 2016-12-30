See what Virat Kohli tweeted about his engagement with Anushka!

Oops! Sad news for Virushka. Among the tumultuous rumours of Virat and Anushka’s engagement, Virat Kohli has come up to clarify the murmurs. In a series of two tweets, he has cleared up, rather ended all these rumours.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2)

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion 🙂

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

On behalf of both himself and Anushka, he said that via these tweets they are ending the confusion. Last time when Virat tweeted about Anushka, lashing out at the trollers who targeted her for his poor performance in cricket, it was declared the ‘tweet of the year’. Well, this one is no less strong tweet. 😉