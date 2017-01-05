Shahid’s adorable confession for Mira and Misha will make you go aww!

Shahid and Mira looked adorable as they made their way to Karan’s chat show, Koffee with Karan. We could clearly see the cute chemistry that they share with each other on the show. He shared a lot of thoughts on arranged marriage, his relationship with Mira and Misha.

In a recent interview, he shared some more things on fatherhood and marriage and we are going aww! He said:

“Last year was overwhelming. I was going through a difficult time personally. Mira was hospitalised and I had to shoot and travel. My concerns regarding her pregnancy outweighed the Udta Punjab controversy. All I wanted to do at the time was be by her side.”

“Nahi yaar! Papa ke saath saath hero banna bahut zyada demanding hai! I’ve been having sleepless nights taking care of Misha. I have no-food days now because I need to be in a certain shape for Padmavati. My character has a lot of close ups, body shots.But my priority is Misha, I want to come home to her. When you’re single, you get a lot of time to hang out with friends but that has changed in the last year. It’s just a phase, when things settle down, we’ll be more out there as a couple,” he added.