ShahRukhKhan’s daughter stuns everyone in LBD

King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is growing beautiful day by day. Earlier stunning everyone wearing a red gorgeous dress on her father’s 51st birthday she this time looked very impressive when spotted in the New Year with her friends like Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Deanne Pandey’s son Ahaan Pandey, among others.

She looks just astonishing in her LBD and not only her all of the teenagers in the group partying together were found wearing black and white.

On the other side, Sharukh’s upcoming film Raees co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is ready to release on January 25th this year will have to fight with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the box office.