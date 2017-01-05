Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor stuns in her latest photoshoot

Sridevi ruled over the hearts of young Indians during last decades with her beauty and acting skills and now here’s her daughter to carry her legacy forward. She is just 19 yet but she has always left everyone stunned with her hot looks. Nobody can ever doubt on her skills as both her parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are known for it and they have definitely passed the same to their daughter as well.

This time it’s with her gorgeous selfie that she has left everyone awestruck. She posted a picture on Instagram recently and it’s really very beautiful.

Jhanvi was said to be preparing for her acting career at the The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles. It is being reported Karan Johar has taken charge of her career in Bollywood and she will make her debut with the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar.

And everyone is waiting eagerly for it Jhanvi.. Good Luck!!