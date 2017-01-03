SRK’s latest photoshoot will make you love him all over again!

Sharukh Khan is undeniably the most charming personality of this industry. Let it be his quick-smart wit, his captivating personality, appealing looks or his breathtaking acting skills; SRK fails nowhere to impress us. However, new year got just a little more classier with this latest photos of Badshaah of Bollywood! He became the face of the 100th edition of an eminent magazine and posed for the cover! The pictures that are out are surely going to leave you sweaty in winters! Have a look!

He looked dapper in all outfits. But his killer smile on bearded face made me almost faint! Isn’t he getting hotter while ageing? 😉