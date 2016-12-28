Surat businessman adopts and throws mass wedding for 236 fatherless girls!

On the very merry Christmas eve, this Surat bases diamond trader became a real life Santa Claus for more than 200 fatherless girls. This year he threw a mass wedding for 236 girls and gave them gifts worth lakhs , to help them start a new better life.

Mahesh Savani, a well established diamond merchant in the haven of diamond industry in India, spent crores (the actual expenditure is not revealed yet) to help poor fatherless girls for better their future life. He has been organising annual mass weddings from 2012 and has adopted more than 700 girls so far. He personally performs the holy ritual of ‘Kanyaadan’ (a ritual that a father performs). This year, he gave away gifts like Sofas, beds, and cash worth Rs whooping 5 Lakhs to each bride.

Mahesh Savani began his charitable campaign in 2008 when his employee died just a few days before his daughter’s marriage. Since then, there has been no looking back and he has been vigorously working for the welfare of girls.