Taimur Ali Khan delivered by the same doctor who delivered Bebo

Bollywood’s bebo Kareena Kapoor become a proud mommy to a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and from her fans to the entire bollywood everyone is just wishing the couple. But wait here is an interesting fact attached about the doctor who had delivered the little nawab.

Dr. Rustom P Soonawala who had delivered Taimur in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital is the same doctor who had delivered Kareena Kapoor 36 years back.

And not just that, he is also the one who had delivered Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the duo has got mixed reactions from Twitteratti, with some trolling them for naming their son after a Turko-Mongol conquerer while others feel that the name fit right with the Pataudis’ royal ancestry.