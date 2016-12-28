This is the amount of alimony Malaika has asked from Arbaaz

2016 has not been very good in terms of relationships. The year gave us the news of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan separating from each other. The couple got married in the year 1998 and also have a son together named Arhaan.

Reports suggest that the two were trying to give their marriage another chance but they failed to resolve their issues. Their family members also intervened and try to save their marriage but nothing worked. Earlier this year, they announced their separation and it came as a shock for everyone. There were also rumours that it is Malaika who wanted to end this marriage and not Arbaaz as he wanted to give their marriage another chance. However, Malaika said that she doesn’t want to be his wife anymore.

No clear reason behind their divorce has been cited yet. However, some reports suggested that both Malaika and Arbaaz are having an affair outside their marriage.

They have filed a divorce at Bandra Family Court. Another shocker came as we got to know the amount Malaika asked as divorce settlement and it was a huge amount of minimum 10 crore. A source said:

“That’s quite an amount no doubt, but Rs 10 crore minimum is what Malaika wants. And she will not settle for anything lesser.” There was also news that the two will get divorced in 2017. To this, the source added,

“But that would again depend on a lot of things, which includes how quickly Arbaaz and Malaika come to a common point as far as terms and conditions of financial settlement are concerned.”

2017 will begin on a sad note!