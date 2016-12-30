This is what Rahul Dev has to say about Rohan slapping Om Swami!

The former ex contestant Rahul Dev who got evicted just a week back took his opinion on the current havoc in the bigg boss house, to social media. As we told you in yesterday’s report, Om Swami tried hard cheap ways to disrupt Rohan Mehra in his captaincy task following which Rohan slapped him. Let us also tell you, hitting anyone or creating violence is strictly prohibited in the house. As Rohan broke the rule, bigg boss decided to nominate him for the entire season, as a punishment.

Rahul Dev, who is now out of the house has been following the happenings of house keenly and thus has an opinion on Rahul Mehra’s violent behavior too. In a series of tweets, he insisted Bigg Boss to reconsider his decision against Rohan Mehra. This is what he wrote, ” My sincere appeal to @BiggBoss & @ColorsTV to reconsider the decision against @rohan4747 #SwamiOm shud not be favoured!Retweet if u agree.”

