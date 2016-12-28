This Naagin actress got engaged to her American Boyfriend

Aashka Goradia, well-known for her roles in TV shows like Kkusum and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, got engaged to her boyfriend Brent Goble in Breckenridge, Colorado, US.

Aashka was in Breckenridge, US to meet Brent’s family and celebrate Christmas. In between, Brent kneeled and proposed Aashka for marriage. It was a big surprise for Aashka and she loved how Brent expressed his love in front of everyone. Soon after this, she posted a picture on her Instagram handle with the caption: MERRY CHRISTMAS It’s the biggest year for everyone in the world ! What a wonderful adventure @peaceofblue and I are starting. Wishing a completely new year of growth for all of us! #merrychristmas.

Aashka found her love in Brent and she posted a picture with her beautiful ring. She captioned it:

The moment she opened her present … it’s a feeling no words can describe and a feeling I will never forget. I love you @aashkagoradia and how emboldened I am to live my utmost potential with you. #family #indialove #india #america #colorado #marriage #engagementphotos #engagementring #wedding #partner #soulmate #couples #lifegoals

She posted another picture saying: Nothing but [email protected] thank you for making me believe in fairytales.. #foundmyprince #iloveyou #bestmomentever #irreplaceable #priceless

Earlier, Aashka was in a relationship with actor Rohit Bakshi but the two parted ways because of commitment issues. There were reports that Aashka wanted get married to Rohit but he didn’t want to get married that soon. Anyway, we are happy that Aashka found her true love.

We wish them a happy life ahead!