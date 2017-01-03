Virat and Anushka finally have a message for their fans

2016 ended with rumours doing rounds that Anushka and Virat are getting engaged secretly in Dehradun. The two were off for a vacation with their families and a picture of Anushka performing some rituals at a temple went viral over the net. Soon their secret engagement became the new craze.

However, Mr. Kohli rubbished all the reports and said that whenever they will plan to marry each other, they will let the people know about it.

Well, we are eagerly waiting for the good news till then. Meanwhile, the two have sent across a special message for all their fans. Have a look at their messages:

That was a silent wish 😂sorry ! Reposting . ❤️🙏🏼⭐️️😇#happynewyear A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:43pm PST

Happy happy happy new year everybody. Kickstart your year with a good deed 😇🙏. God bless all. #positivestart #dogood A video posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:49pm PST