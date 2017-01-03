What Kapil Sharma cancels promotion of Sunil Grover’s film on his show!

It seems comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is not happy with co-star Sunil Grover’s entry into bollywood. The super talented comedian-actor Sunil Grover, known for and as Gutthi in Kapil’s Comedy Nights was planning to promote his film Coffee With D on the show. It got postponed by a day, but he was told that the 2-day long shoot has completely been cancelled.

While interacting with Mirror, director of Coffee With D, Vishal Mishra said, “Sunil’s Punjabi film Vaisakhi List was allotted just five minutes last year and Kapil told him that our film would also get five minutes as opposed to the usual 30-minute slot. Eventually, they were not invited at all.”

Many comedy admirers often say that Sunil Grover is way beyond talented than much celebrated Kapil Sharma but it is just Sunil’s little poor luck that he hasn’t reached the heights which Kapil did. The duo had a spat too in the early days of Comedy Nights with Kapil and Sunil even left Kapil’s show and started his own. But it flopped terribly after which Sunil made a comeback to Comedy Nights With Kapil.