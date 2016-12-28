Checkout the Honeymoon Pictures of ‘Divek’!

The wedding of famous TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek dahiya has been a matter of discussion from the time of their wedding earlier this year. Firstly it was a highly awaited one in the TV Industry and with a huge fan following of the couple. People have always been interested to see them together.

Soon after their wedding they were not able to enjoy their honeymoon as both were busy with prior commitments towards their work. But now the newly married couple is enjoying its honeymoon in Paris thus the discussions about them can’ be stopped.

Both of them have constantly been sharing their pictures together and they are so cute that even we can’t resist to show you the same..

Here are some of the pictures posted by the lovely couple from their beautiful memories… Have a look….