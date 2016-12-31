Dubai to Dehradun, here’s your favourite star is going to welcome the New Year

It’s the last week of 2016 and Bollywood’s creme de la creme has left the country for exotic foreign locations, where they will party till the wee hours and bring in the New Year in sheer style and funk.

Bollywood stars are known for their exotic holidays and when it comes to bringing in the New Year, they go all out with their lavish plans.

This list is sure to give you some serious vacation goals.

SRK and family – Dubai.



Siddharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt – Amsterdam

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli – Dehradun.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh – Dubai.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao – Panchgani.