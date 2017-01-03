Hina Khan and her BF Rocky Jaiswal welcomed New Year in London.

Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal welcomed New Year in style in London. The couple looked uber stylish together at the ball held at a London suburb for the Indian community.

Hina khan wore a custom made Asif Merchant red gown in an asymmetrical pattern. Retro waves and bold red lip finished off her look. Rocky looked dapper in a tuxedo. Though Hina did not perform on New Year’s Eve, she along with Nakuul Mehta interacted with the guests.

They were rumoured to be a couple till October 2015 but Hina changed everyone’s perception by posting a rather romantic post for him. She also put up pictures with him on Twitter. Jaywant Jaiswal aka Rocky was the former supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has recently turned into a producer and his first venture is a Bengali film.

In a recent statement the Hina said that marriage would happen after two to three years and was not a part of the plan now. News of her getting married has been doing the rounds since 2016 but Rocky always denied it. This is the first time that Hina has spoken about getting married.