These honeymoon pics of Divyanka and Vivek will make you go aww!

Divyanka and Vivek got married last year on 8th July 2016. However, because of their work commitments, they didn’t get time to take a break and go for their honeymoon.
Now finally, the couple has taken a break from work and is off for their honeymoon and new year celebrations in Europe. The two are sharing some adorable pictures on their Instagram handles and looks like they are having a great time in Europe.
Have a look at their pictures:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOzQqq5jfqD/?taken-by=divyankatripathidahiya