These honeymoon pics of Divyanka and Vivek will make you go aww!

Divyanka and Vivek got married last year on 8th July 2016. However, because of their work commitments, they didn’t get time to take a break and go for their honeymoon.

Now finally, the couple has taken a break from work and is off for their honeymoon and new year celebrations in Europe. The two are sharing some adorable pictures on their Instagram handles and looks like they are having a great time in Europe.

Have a look at their pictures:

Fabulous food, magnificent views at the architectural beauty on 31st floor… @AquaShard! A surprise by hubby that swept me off my feet! Felt like dancing like a baby when I had to behave like a lady! A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:16pm PST

❤️❤️ A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:43pm PST

….from that day, when after running helter-skelter for ten minutes we made it to a flight to #Paris. A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:10am PST

Viewing it all from the top! #London #Londres2016 #FinalDays #TheShardLondon #Architecture #Arquitectura #Skyscraper #LondonBridge A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:54pm PST