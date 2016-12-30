Hot Alert: This bikini pic of Malaika Arora will leave you sweating!

It has been undeniably a wavy year for Malaika Arora! From her divorce with Arbaaz Khan to her alleged link up with Arjun Kapoor and what not! The crazy freebie who is often seen hanging out with her girls gang decided to end her year with much glam and calm. 😉

She is out in Goa, with her sister Amrita Arora and friends Bhavana Pandey and Dolly Sindhwani, enjoying the year end with beach, booze and beauties. The girlies have been posting their pictures on Instagram and giving a sneak peak of their vacay. Well, this one picture has left us awestruck! Have a look!

Doesn’t Malaika look like a perfect gorgeous woman with her perfect curves! 😉 No other actress can ever don a bikini with such perfection! Do you agree? Well, have a look at the other pictures too.

Sunsets in Goa with the girls❤️️❤️️❤️️ A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:08am PST