This Bollywood Superstar is coming on Bigg Boss!

It’s a good news for Shahrukh Salman fans! It is a long gone thing now, when both of them set aside their conflict and shook hands to become friends again. But to see them together still makes our heart skip beats. Afterall, they are the biggest superstars we have in our industries. Both these charmers were last seen hosting star screen awards together, which indeed was a historic moment for all Bollywood adorers. Not only that, they have been partying together, doing PDA on social media, compromising their movies’ release date for each other and what not! Adorable! Isn’t it?

Now, the deadly duo is coming back on screen. Not for a film, though. It is finally confirmed that Shahrukh Khan will join Salman Khan on his TV reality show, Bigg Boss season 10 to promote his much awaited film, Raees. In the last season of Bigg Boss too, Shahrukh paid a visit to the show as a special guest; which was their first television appearance after their spat. This season’s episode is surely gonna be much more fun since all venoms between them have been solved.