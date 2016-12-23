Must Watch: This crazy Delhi bride dancing her heart out on her aisle!

As an Indian bride walks the aisle with her loved ones under the ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ held by her brothers, the overheard song ‘Din shagnaa da’ is played to welcome her. While most of the brides are too shy to even smile wide on their D-days, this crazy Delhi bride’s video is winning the internet.

Sagar Arora, a Delhite posted two videos of 30 seconds each on 20th December in which the bride is dancing her heart out on bollywood chartbusters along with her cheer squad (bridesmaids) which went viral too soon and have achieved 11 million views. His thisFacebook post has received around 25k reactions along with 1.75 lakhs shares.

Adorned in a full heavy traditional red lehenga with weighty jewellery, this Delhi bride danced on Kangana Ranaut’s London Thumakda and Katrina’s Kala Chashma, while the guests cheered her with full zeal.

Happy brides make the prettiest brides! <3 Watch the videos here and do let know if it also reminds you of the DevD’s bride. 😉