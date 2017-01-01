Photos: Kareena celebrate new year party with Karishma and Ranbir kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given birth to a baby boy on December 20th. The Diva who was keeping herself busy all through her pregnancy phase, was seen partying just 3 days after her delivery. Later she was seen on a dinner date with hubby Saif Ali Khan in a posh Mumbai restaurant. Now the Nawab and his begum were once again spotted in new year party.

Khan Pataudi, partied on New Year’s eve with the Kapoor cousins. Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena’s sister Karisma posed with the couple at the party hosted by the star couple, and pictures were shared on social media.

Kareena was glowing and posed with the perfect pout. Karisma jazzed it up with funky party specs and clutched on to Ranbir for the picture. The Ae Dil hai Mushkil star sort of half-smiles. Kareena and Saif’s baby arrived on December 20, four days after which Kareena was spotted partying-shartying with her girlfriends on Christmas eve.

Taimur is Kareena and Saif’s first baby together. The Tashan co-stars married in October 2012 and have also co-starred in Omkara, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan.