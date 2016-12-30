Priyanka Jagga finally speaks on her miscarriage in Big Boss house

Priyanka Jagga is out of the Big Boss house and she has finally spoke about the rumours doing rounds around her miscarriage in the Bigg Boss house.

jagga-759In a recent interview, she said, “That’s utter rubbish. Firstly, I was not pregnant. Yes I had a gynac problem and I was bleeding, but there was no miscarriage. I was advised bed rest and hence I could not carry out many tasks. I couldn’t cook, I couldn’t keep my dress in the store room. But no fellow contestant was co-operating with me for even 2 days. Then, I was told that I had to dance as Salman’s bitrthday was round the corner. Tell me, how could that have been possible in the condition I was in?”

