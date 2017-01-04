6 things you didn’t know about sunsign Scorpio

Scorpio is considered one of the most difficult sunsigns to understand. This is because people born under the Scorpio sunsign are very reserved and secretive. To understand them, one needs a lot of patience. Here we have 6 things that you probably don’t know about Scorpios:

Scorpios have a magnetic personality. When a Scorpio crosses you, you get attracted at once. They have a strong personality that makes them stand out. They possess a unique charm that is hard to resist.

They have trust issues with everyone. Scorpios don’t trust people very easily. They are highly suspicious, which is why they usually have a very small friend circle. They are very choosy when it comes to befriending people.

Scorpios are crazy lovers. If they fall in love with someone, they will give all that they have into the relationship. They fall in love so hard that the person means the world to them. They don’t make fall promises or commitments. If they say that they will be with you forever, they mean it.

When a Scorpio loses temper, no one can save you from them. They don’t hesitate in taking a revenge from someone who has hurt them, physically or emotionally.

Those born under the Scorpio sunsign are very clever and focused. When they set an aim for themselves, they do anything to achieve it. Also, it is not very easy to fool them as they have a very sharp and clever mind.