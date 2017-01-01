Reasons why fighting is good between partners!

Ranil hates fighting, conflict, emotional upset and all the bad feelings that accompany when arguing! Yes, he hates using the word hate! He is no doubt a conflict avoidant. Many people are, but not everyone. Some people actually like fighting. Researchers on couples, say that how often one fights is not a determinant of the success of a marriage, but rather, it is how one fights. Fighting is healthy-Not the abusive kind where it becomes physical or the emotional or verbal kind, where profanities break out like the plague. But the occasional slanging match temper, temper tantrums or the ‘let’s talk’ that spirals into an argument, is fine. Respect is the defining variable. As long as couples respect each other, fighting by itself is not a dampener to the relationship. If negative emotions and conflicts scare you, here are some reasons why it is important to be able to successfully engage your partner and manage strife. Couples fight and it is not unnatural! Healthy fighting and successful resolution leads to the following benefits and makes the bonding grow stronger.

Quality of relationship improves over time: Many a time, a fight is what it takes to know what is running in your partner’s mind and help your partner to understand the depth of your feelings about the subject. If said in a quiet and unobtrusive manner, “I don’t like it when you do X,” it results in your partner thinking that you are mildly irritated on some issue. But once these conflict minefields are out in the open, both realize that something is amiss and needs to be corrected. Fighting has not only a tendency to bring out our worst tendencies, but it can also bring out our best attributes once the partners work through the tough stuff. Discovering these aspects breeds a deeper intimacy and appreciation of the other. Also, post-fight make-up sex cements intimacy.

Increases Trust: Fighting, more so in the early days of a relationship when you still are strangers to one another, helps you to get to know each other and your respective aspirations for the relationship. Cruising through the storm enables a couple to see the clear skies, and with the approaching calm waters, a deeper understanding is glimpsed on the horizon. Emerging successfully through the other side of an argument increases feelings of trust and lessens the threat of fighting. Due to this partners avoid delaying a confrontation and present their concerns earlier which result in mitigating an eruptive reaction. It also means that you are being honest and upfront with each other.

Your partner’s individuality comes to the forefront: With the passage of time, it is easy to assume that the partners know each other’s moods, needs and wants. Some people even think they can, or should, be able to read each other’s minds. Fortunately, fighting crashes these delusions in an instant. When faced with someone who is clearly upset, and telling us clearly that they are not agreeable to our viewpoints or beliefs or behaviour, it becomes very obvious that they are individuals with a mind of their own. Once this storm passes over, a deeper discussion of what happened can be explored.

You will feel better: Unresolved issues in your head weigh you down and affect your relationships not only with your partner but with those around you. Letting off steam and expressing your feelings makes you feel “unburdened,” lighter,” “like a weight is off my shoulders.” Not only does this make you feel better, but it is a healthier state when anxiety and stress, with accompanying harmful hormones, are dissipated. Keeping emotions bottled up all the time leads to rigidity of the mind and body.

We refrain from taking each other for granted: With the passing of years, we very often take each other for granted and fall into a pattern and get caught in a grind. You may not like it that your partner never comes home early or takes you out to movies as often as before or buys you gifts any longer. The underlying feeling of resentment on account of all this will come to light in a fight and prove to be an eye-opener for your partner.

Fighting may be compared to forging steel, where there is no flexibility or strength in the initial stages when it is in the unrefined form. As it is repeatedly heated, folded and re-formed, a beautiful piece of art is forged that can withstand the shocks and strains of confrontations without breaking. When carried out skilfully, an opportunity for greater understanding and love between partners is possible. Whatever your issues, big or small, will definitely come to light in an intimate relationship and believe me, this is the way how it works!