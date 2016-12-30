Signs He Will Be Bad On Bed !

Sometimes we get married to a complete stranger, in an arrange marriage probabilities are high that you have choose a life partner without knowing much about him/her. Such associations aren’t always fruitful. It is always advisable to play safe. Take a cue from these signs to keep yourself forewarned.

An Aimless Person

An aimless person can never be good on bed. Don’t get us wrong, he might ooze charm, but get him to his most vulnerable state (which usually happens in bed) and suddenly he might become that fumbling, clumsy teenager that you don’t know what to do with.

Who Doesn’t Listen

Guys who don’t listen when are asked to stop can’t be a good partner on bed. The point is he’s going be exactly the same on bed. And nobody wants to be in bed with someone who continues to do something that’s turning you off, even after you’ve told him to stop.

An Impatient Chap

There’s something sexy about a man who takes his time in the bedroom. Rushing through the process is childish, and it may have been okay when you were teenagers, but if he’s still doing the same thing now, it is going to be nightmare expereince.

A Bad Kisser

Everything you need to know about a budding romance can be known in the first kiss. Well, now, it’s obvious that you’re not going to like him in bed if you don’t like the way he kisses. Basically, that’s the ‘everything you need to know’ that ‘they’ were talking about.