Why “virginity” a big taboo in our society??

India is a country which is progressing towards modernisation and we all are aware of this fact. We are progressing ,achieving higher goals and moving ahead from developing towards being developed. But is it right to confined the definition of modernisation to just development of infrastructure and becoming technologically advanced? When does a nation progress in real sense ? a nation progresses when the people living their adapt their thoughts with changing scenario, when they welcome the new ways and thoughts of living a fully satisfactory life rather than sticking to the old taboos and social stigmas ,it is rightly said “Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore”. After coming so far towards the modern world there are still many old beliefs that is leading to many disparities in the society . We are living in a free nation but not a free society .

There are various issues we feel shy to talk about and comitting it is like a crime in our society.

One such biggest taboo is loosing virginity before marriage. Yes, we do live in a time where many of us believe virginity is no big deal and it is a personal decision to share it with whomever and whenever we like. But it comes as no surprise that even talking about sex or virginity openly is awkward and still taboo in many places in our country. “Why can’t we talk about it? What is the big deal loosing one’s virginity?

It is our body our rule , everybody is free to love and choose a partner , its a personal choice or decision and it is not for others to judge. Why would third person decide with whome we have to loose our virginity or to save it for? We should embrace virginity rather than stigmatize it.