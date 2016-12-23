Revealed: SRK’s Bollywood inspiration is this actor

Shahrukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Agree? But did you know that he takes inspiration from another Bollywood actor?

In a recent conversation with actor Govinda over twitter, SRK revealed that he is his true inspiration. Apparently, Govinda congratulated SRK on winning an award to which SRK replied:

Shah Rukh Khan ✔ @iamsrk

Thank u so much @govinda_herono1 bhaiyya. Kaise ho aap. U r my inspiration. Love U.

Govinda is such a sweetheart. He replied:

Govinda ✔ @Govinda_HeroNo1

@iamsrk Thank you so much for the humble words. You’ve always been my mom’s favorite…

Now we call that a sweeeeeeet twitter conversation!