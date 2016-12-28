See pics: Saif takes Kareena for first dinner after delivery

After becoming Mommy of little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena stepped out for the first time yesterday. Saif took her for a dinner date to their favorite restaurant, Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra.

FotorCreated79-460x258

The two looked adorable together and they smiled all the way as shutterbugs captured their every single moment. Kareena gave us the perfect post-pregnancy look with that basic dress and less makeup look. Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha were also spotted with Saifeena.

Have a look at their pictures:

saif-Kareena-3saif-Kareena-2saif-Kareena

Loading...

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>