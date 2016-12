Amitabh Bachchan never hesitates from showing off his love for his grandchildren. Recently, he was in in Delhi in his son-in-law Nikhil Nanda’s company to work on a promotional film. There he spent some time with his grandchildren Navya and Agastya.

He shared an adorable picture with his grandchildren with a beautiful caption saying,

“T 2485 – To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law’s factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !!”

Awwwwwwdorable!