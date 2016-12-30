See pictures: Anushka performs rituals in the temple before engagement

Reports suggested that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Narendra Nagar for their engagement. Anushka spokesperson also said, ““The rumours surrounding Anushka and Virat’s engagement are untrue. They are on vacation.”

We too started taking it as a fake report, until we didn’t spot Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Ambani at the Dehradun airport. Also, latest pictures from Dehradun, showing Anushka performing rituals at the temple are making all the speculations stronger.

So, with all these things coming up, one after the other, looks like Virat and Anushka want to keep their engagement ceremony a closed affair. Some pictures where Anushka is performing rituals at a temple are going viral on the internet.

We are waiting for the couple to announce the good news!