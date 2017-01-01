This 14 year old interview of Kareena is a proof her attitude hasn’t changed a bit!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has recently embraced motherhood has always been an outspoken person. As soon as she entered the film industry, competition and comparisons with her counterparts welcomed her way to the not-so-new world. She always believed in being straight forward and speaking her heart out than bitching behind someone’s back; at present too, she practices the same.

Here is a 14 year old interview of Kareena after the massive success of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham! Read these interesting excerpts from the interview while she talks about success, Ameesha Patel, self boasts and says she is the best! You know her confidence level is super high when she says, “I am not a national craze. I am an international craze”.



Read the interview here:

On becoming a ‘national craze’

“I’m not a national craze, I’ve become an international craze now. The kind of feedback I received for K3G was just out of this world. The role was nothing. I just had six scenes and two songs. Yet I stole the limelight. I stood out amongst superstars like of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, and Kajol. I proved my worth. Recently, while I was shooting in Jaipur the entire town went hysterical seeing me. There was a lathi charge to control the crowd. They were calling me Poo. I called Karan Johar and made him hear the hysteria on the phone. He was in tears. Of course, a lot of people have been jealous of my success. Some sneered that I acted like Archana Puran Singh. Big deal. At the end of the day, I was nominated for my role. I can say with conviction that no other heroine could have played Poo the way I did.”



On being outspoken

“Whatever I said has come true. I’ve been highly appreciated in all my movies. I was liked immensely even in Asoka, Yaadein, and Refugee. It would have been outrageous if my statements hadn’t come true. If I was making false statements you could accuse me of being pompous. But right now, I’m rising above my statements.”

On Amisha Patel

“I have no problems with Amisha Patel. In fact, I even called her up afterGadar. I thought she was good, and I told her so. Even at one of the award functions, I went up to her and said hello. If that’s not graciousness, then what is? What more can I do to make peace? On the contrary, her mother has been bitching about me to all and sundry. She’s been going around saying that who does Kareena Kapoor think she is. She has given only flops. She’ll never make it. Fine. So what happened to Amisha Patel’s Zindagi Ka Safar? If Amisha’s so confident of her talent then why is she screaming about her hits? Okay, so I have given only flops, but why am I still being paid more than her?”

“It’s only talent that matters here. Raj Kapoor sold off his last shirt while making Mera Naam Joker. But he’s considered the greatest showman even today. I have the talent. I’m confident. And I know I’ll be remembered always. I don’t want Amisha Patel’s history hits. I don’t want to be mediocre in hit films. I rather be brilliant in flop movies. I want to come up the hard way like my sister.”

“I said that (Amisha is a bad actress) only because I was categorically asked whether she’s a bad actress. So I said who was I to make such a statement? Who am I to judge her? I have never bad mouthed Amisha Patel. She’s a colleague. She’s working with my sister. But when I hear rubbish spoken about me, I won’t tolerate it.”

“I carried Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai on my shoulders. Zindagi Ka Safar was riding on Amisha’s shoulders. What happened? See, I’m not fighting for the number 1 slot. If she wants the number 1 throne, she’s welcome to it. If she wants, I’ll even sit at her feet. If that makes her happy, I’ll be happy. I’m not competing with her. There’s no comparison. We don’t even do similar kind of movies. She can never do the movies I’ve done.”

On her attitude problem

“I don’t understand why people say that. I’m so sweet with people. I get along with all my co-stars. I’m on very good terms with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan. I have no qualms about complimenting any actress. In fact, if I like them I make it a point to congratulate them. So, I can’t understand why everyone says that I have an attitude problem. I can’t be mean to people. Okay, I’m brutally honest. That’s the way I am. I rather say it on your face than bitch behind your back. I’m a professional. I have a sister who’s equally professional. She keeps me in check. I don’t have late nights, neither I’m drunk in the discos. I’m never late on the sets. My producer and directors love me. So what’s this attitude problem that everyone’s talking about? On the contrary, I’ve heard nasty stories about other heroines. And the kind of tantrums they throw on the sets. Strangely, they go scot-free. Ask my filmmakers if I’ve ever thrown a tantrum.”

“I don’t like to make any one wait for me. I won’t be able to shoot if I knew that some one was waiting for me. It doesn’t make me feel good, it makes me feel horrible. I feel terrible for making anyone wait. Yeah, I’m getting my price. Producers are even willing to pay me more than what I ask. But unfortunately, I can’t do every film. So, I have to turn down offers. Chalo, at least this way others get work.”

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

“I always wanted to work with Sanjay. I was angry when he screen-tested me for Devdas and didn’t sign me. But I realized later that I was too young to play the role of Paro. He wanted an older actress. Recently, we met at Sikander’s party. We sorted out all the misunderstanding. Yeah, he’ll write a film for me. I don’t know when though.”