This ‘Ishqbaaz’ actress to get married in real life

Even though the year 2016 is about to end but the wedding bells for TV stars are still ringing. So many celebs got hitched this year while many are announcing their weddings. Joining this wedding bandwagon is none other than Navina Bole. She currently plays Tia in star plus’ daily, Ishqbaaz and is dating another telly actor, Karran Jeet who is also a CA by profession.

Navina, who is on her peak of her career and met Karran two years back at a gym. An avid active Instagram user, Navina keeps on updating lovey-dovey pictures with Karran and seems to be heads over heels in love with him. She is rumoured to get engaged on 22nd January, 2017. Talking to the media, she revealed that she will get married sometime in March, 2017.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOMWEWcBvmI/?taken-by=navina_005

Gushing over Karran, Navina said that Karran is chartered accountant and is also in real estate. According to me he is a master of all trades. He is also the most understanding partner one could hope to have. He understands my time issues and work schedule, as he has been a part of this too.”. Also she blushed over the fact that friendship is the key ingredient of their beautiful relationship.

All moods lead to LUV ❤️️❤️️ …my favourites @navina_005 @GooeY A photo posted by Jeet Karran (@jkarran) on Nov 20, 2016 at 3:25am PST

All the best to this cute couple for they head their relationship to the next step.