This popular TV actress refused to shoot intimate scenes

One of the top rated show of Indian television these days is Nagin2.The first season of this show also broke all records in getting highest TRPs. The leading lady of the show MOUNI ROY got all fame from this show and this show proved to be a turning one in her career. She is giving her hundred percent perfomance to make this show a success but recently MOUNI ROY refused to do intimate scenes with her co-actor KARANVIR BOHRA. This is not the first time she is doing intimate scenes onscreen ,she has done such scenes earlier also in her acting career. The question arise why she refused this time?

You may find it unusual but see the real reason behind her refusal and this undifferent attitude. According to a report on an entertainment portal, the reason behind Mouni’s refusal was media’s presence on the sets of the show.

As per the close sources, when Mouni saw the invited media present on the sets, she threw a fit and told the director that she is not comfortable shooting a bed scene in front of the media. Not just this, Mouni went ahead and put a condition that she will only shoot the scene when the media steps out of the sets.

The media was invited to cover the shoot as these days a lot of news channels showcase behind-the-scenes footage of TV serials. However, it was only after the media left the sets that Mouni shot the scene.