Watch video: Divyanka and Vivek are honeymooning but these two are not very happy

One of the most adorable couples of television, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya are off to Paris for their long honeymoon. While they have plans to celebrate their new years in the city of love, there are some people who are not liking it.

These two are none other than the members of the ‘Ye Hai Mohobbatein’ family. They are Divyanka’s on-screen kids, Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia). The two are missing their reel life mother Divyanka like anything and they shared an adorable video for her. Have a look at the video:

Ufff this #Melodrama! 😆🙈 Missing you too my babies! 🤡🤡 @aditi_bhatia4 @i.m.abhishekk A video posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:20pm PST