What? Sushant Singh Rajput dating this co-actor?

So, it was Salman Khan’s birthday bash and Sushant Singh Rajput was busy with his M.S Dhoni co-actor, Kiara Advani while sharing some cuddly moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOg0M_0jExw/?taken-by=kiaraaliaadvani

When the two met at the birthday party, Sushant greeted Kiara with lots of kisses. Kiara has shared a picture where Sushant is kissing her madly and she captioned it, “This is what happens when you meet @sushantsinghrajput after a long time #SushAttack.”

Sushant has been in news for a long time now for his linkups. He was dating actor Ankita Lokhanda earlier but then they broke up. Later, her name was linked with ‘Raabta’ co-actor, Kriti Sanon. However, he cleared the rumours. Well, we are not sure if he is still single.