What? Sushant Singh Rajput dating this co-actor?

So, it was Salman Khan’s birthday bash and Sushant Singh Rajput was busy with his M.S Dhoni co-actor, Kiara Advani while sharing some cuddly moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOg0M_0jExw/?taken-by=kiaraaliaadvani

 

When the two met at the birthday party, Sushant greeted Kiara with lots of kisses. Kiara has shared a picture where Sushant is kissing her madly and she captioned it, “This is what happens when you meet @sushantsinghrajput after a long time #SushAttack.”

Sushant has been in news for a long time now for his linkups. He was dating actor Ankita Lokhanda earlier but then they broke up. Later, her name was linked with ‘Raabta’ co-actor, Kriti Sanon. However, he cleared the rumours. Well, we are not sure if he is still single.

Loading...

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>