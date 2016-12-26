Healthy eating for an active sex life

Good health and good sex are intrinsically linked. A healthy sex life is part of a healthy lifestyle. When you’re having a loving and exciting intimate relationship with your partner, you feel fulfilled and energised. However, there are times when you may feel too exhausted or stressed to maintain a good sexual relationship. There are many factors that contribute to low sex drive including obesity, poor diet and stress. For normal sexual function we need healthy organs as well as a balanced, working endocrine system producing the necessary hormones.

A healthy body will lead to a healthy sexual life. If you eat a nutritious diet and exercise, you will see positive changes in all aspects of your life, including your sex life. Our body cannot work well if we don’t take care of it.

It is important to eat a proper diet. A healthy diet leads to a healthy body. When you take good care of your body then you can obtain the benefits of having a good one. Sex is a good example of those benefits. You don’t want to get rejected because you can’t “keep up” with someone’s expectations.

Healthy food will of course improve your overall sexual performance. There are foods that help and even enhance your sexual health. Foods like soy and chili peppers for example. Avoid food that has saturated fat; aside from the risk of heart attacks it also affects your blood flow. Even if it does not directly affect your heart, it will affect your sex drive.

Eat a healthy diet full of nutritious food and avoid unhealthy junk foods. We are all going through different things including stress, illness, pregnancy, exposure to toxins, different levels of quality in our food choices, and others so the right diet is also going to depend on where you are in your life. A wholesome diet, low in fat and high in fiber and complex carbohydrates is a good place to begin for increasing your sexual energy. A diet and lifestyle that promote circulation and normal weight, and contain high-vitality fresh foods will lead to better sexual function.

The other major ingredients in a sexually souped-up diet are antioxidants. “They keep your plumbing clean and your cells healthy by mopping up free radicals, molecules that wreak havoc on the body in a process called oxidation,” says Edlen-Nezin a clinical health psychologist who co-wrote “Great Food, Great Sex: The Three Food Factors for Sexual Fitness”. Her advice is to load up on antioxidant-rich produce in all colours of the rainbow, including tomatoes, red peppers, garlic, spinach, broccoli, beets, berries and red grapes. Another good source is dark chocolate.

Add vitamins and supplements

You need to make sure your dinner plate is full of foods that contain vitamins and minerals to improve your sex life. These include vitamins A, C, E and selenium. You also need to eat a lot of foods that are low fat and high in nutrients.

Tomatoes are a great food to feel that loving feeling. They have a lot of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps increase the levels of hormones like estrogen and progestererone, which can help you feel sexy. Peaches are a passion fruit that have a lot of Vitamin A, which improves your sexual health by increasing hormone levels of progesterone and keeping your thyroid working well.

Black beans can be very erotic and give you energy so you can have a vibrant sex life. Onions can be hot and steamy and keep you from developing heart disease, which is important because the medications to treat that can negatively affect your sex life.

The banana is said to be an exotic fruit that has a lot of potassium, which keeps your muscles and nerves working well so you can have a healthy sex life. Asparagus is another food good for your sex life because it has potassium, calcium, and phosphorous. All of those give you energy and keep your urinary tract and kidneys working properly, which is important for a healthy sex life.

Exercise required

Exercise can very well help to maximise your sexual potentials. Exercise does the body a lot of good. Different clinical studies have shown that any kind of regular constant physical activities are associated with a lower risk for erectile dysfunction. The study explains that physical activities help the blood flows smoothly in different parts of the body especially in the male sexual organ which is very important to prevent erectile problems.

Regular exercise can stimulate sexual desire and make sex more enjoyable. If the couple enjoys good sex, then it is an indication of good relationship. ‘Good Sex’ per se provides significant physical and psychological benefits which promotes health and well-being.

Any kinds of exercise will do as long as your body gets the energy it needs. Most common exercises that contribute highly for sex are yoga and different types of aerobics. Aerobic exercises revs up hormones, fights stress, takes away fat and rejuvenates the whole body. This will help you get more confidence and stamina when having sex. Sports and dancing are also good for priming your body for love making.

Walking, running and even push ups and sit ups helps greatly during intercourse. It can improve your chest, shoulders and abdominal parts that are essential for good sex pleasure. Keeping your muscles strong and improves stamina for prolonged, more pleasurable love making.