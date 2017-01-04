Here are some Love making skills which guys can’t resist

The art of making love is a lifelong practice. Who doesn’t want spice in relationship? There are ways to show your immense love for your partner and make your love life ever exciting. Ladies here are some moves to remind your partner how lucky he is. Try these love stunts and make it memorable and more enjoyable and give him a heavenly feeling.

The Ear-otic Energizer

The ear is designed to pick up the subtlest sensations, so if this is one way you want to send your guy skyward, remember that less is truly more. Place your lips an inch away from his ear and release a slow sigh, which will excite his nerves without going overboard. Then take his earlobe between your lips and gently tug. This will pull at, and indirectly stimulate, the nerve endings inside the ear , so you’ll really blow his mind when you do this.

A Naughty Neck Nibble

Few kisses establish an I-want-you-now connection like ones on the neck. To take the passion level up a notch

The Tummy Tempter

Between your man’s navel and his nether region lies a strip of hair known as the “treasure trail,” so named because of its sensitivity (not to mention the fact that it leads right where he’s dying for you to go). Want to show him just how prize worthy this trail really is? Starting right below his navel, take some strands between your lips and pull–just hard enough that he can feel it, but gently enough that he’s not jumping out of his skin.

The downward direction you’re heading in will make your man’s imagination run wild with hot ‘n’ heavy possibilities.

The Double-Lip Lock

Add a sexy twist to your usual smooch by taking just his bottom lip between yours and sucking on it gently, which will bring more blood to the surface of his skin, making this area even more sensitive. To get him in on the act, have him suck on your top lip while you’re working on his bottom one; then switch. “A lot of guys know only two kisses: the lip kiss and the French kiss. This is something completely different, and since you can switch roles, it never gets monotonous.