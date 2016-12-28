16 Celebrities who tied knot in 2016

2016 brought along wedding bells for many Indian celebrities. Many popular celebrities exchanged vows this year and started the new phase of their lives. While some of the opted for an intimate ceremony, others made it a grand affair. Overall, it was a great year with so many weddings. Have a look at 16 weddings of the year:

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

2016 began with Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma’s wedding on January 19. They had two wedding ceremonies including a Christian wedding ceremony followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony. Both the ceremonies took place in Delhi with close family and friends. They later organised a grand reception party in Mumbai.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

This was one of the biggest weddings of the year. One of the most popular television celebrities, Divyanka Tripathi got married to Vivek Dahiya on 8th July in a grand ceremony in Bhopal. Ceremonies followed in Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sambhavna Seth got married on 14th July to her boyfriend Avinash Dwivedi. Their marriage celebrations included many functions like mehendi, sangeet, wedding and reception.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

One of the most popular couples of the television industry, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani got married in Goa on January 25. This was a big destination wedding with all their friends from the industry.

Mohit Sharma and Shweta

Cricketer Mohit Sharma married his long-time girlfriend Shweta on March 8 in New Delhi. Their wedding was a grand affair with family and friends.

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Solanki

Ravindra Jadeja got married to fiancée Rivaba Solanki on 17 April 2016 in Rajkot. Their wedding was a closed ceremony with friends and family. They later hosted a big wedding reception on the same day in Rajkot.

Amrita Rao and Anmol

Actress Amrita Rao got married to RJ Anmol on May 15 in a closed ceremony. They fell in love when Anmol was interviewing Amrita.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

The beautiful actress of Bollywood, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Urmila Matondkar and Mir Mohsin Akhtar

Actress Urmila Matondkar tied knot with businessman Mir Mohsin Akhtar in a closed ceremony on 3 March 2016.

Robin Uthappa and Sheetal Goutham

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa married Sheetal Goutham on 3rd March in Bengaluru. Again this was an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu married her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover on 30th April 2016. They had a closed Bengali wedding ceremony followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.

Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh

Cricketer Ishant Sharma married basketball player Pratima Singh on 9 December in Delhi.

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig

Irfan Pathan married Jeddah-based model, Safa on 4th February. The two got married in a closed ceremony at Haram Shareef in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Aarya Babbar and Jasmine Puri

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Aarya Babbar married his long-time girlfriend, Jasmine Puri on 22 February in Mumbai. The wedding took place in a gurdwara with close family and friends.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Yuvraj and Hazel’s wedding was one of the most talked about weddings of the town. The two first got married in a Gurudwara wedding ceremony in Chandigarh and later had a wedding as per Hindu rituals in Goa. They also hosted a grand reception in Goa.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant

Suyyash and Kishwer, also known as SuKish, got married on 16th December at Novotel Mumbai. They opted for a simple court marriage followed by a grand wedding reception.